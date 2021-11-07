43,000 Shares in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

MBWM stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $585.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.