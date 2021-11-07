4,592 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Bought by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $229.73 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $235.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.10.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.47.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

