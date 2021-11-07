462,500 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Purchased by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 462,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,058,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 1.14% of EastGroup Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.90.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $199.22 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.93 and a 1 year high of $201.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.12.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

