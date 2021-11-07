52,930 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Arvinas by 66.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arvinas by 101.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

In other news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $524,694.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 266,969 shares of company stock worth $23,149,030 over the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARVN opened at $91.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.