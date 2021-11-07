52,964 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 52,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

NYSE:OI opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

