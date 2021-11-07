532,149 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 532,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 15.0% during the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $10,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Embraer by 105.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 668,911 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERJ. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

