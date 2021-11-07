55,391 Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NCR by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NCR by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NCR by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,810,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NCR by 158.8% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in NCR by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.