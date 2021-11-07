$555.10 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report sales of $555.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $584.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.60 million. Itron reported sales of $525.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Itron by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after buying an additional 612,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after purchasing an additional 482,588 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,760,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Itron by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 840,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,032,000 after purchasing an additional 284,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Itron by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,437,000 after acquiring an additional 244,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

ITRI traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 279,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,282. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,318.89, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.17. Itron has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

