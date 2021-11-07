578,000 Shares in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 578,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.63% of MoneyGram International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGI. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,930 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth $14,970,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $5.25 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $481.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

