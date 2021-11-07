61,433 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Acquired by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000. State Street accounts for 2.8% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Dodge & Cox increased its position in State Street by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in State Street by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,547,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after acquiring an additional 455,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,849,000 after acquiring an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.47. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.