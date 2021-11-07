6,412 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

