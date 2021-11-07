65,569 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 862,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,171,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,119,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

MMP opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

