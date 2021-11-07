67,991 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,233,000 after acquiring an additional 255,696 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $6,337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Sempra Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

NYSE:SRE opened at $127.35 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average of $133.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

