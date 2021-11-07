$779.98 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce $779.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $771.20 million and the highest is $785.00 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $720.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,724 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $637.40 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $421.15 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

