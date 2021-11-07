$789.04 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce sales of $789.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.00 million and the highest is $800.10 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $648.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.15.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total value of $11,293,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,823 shares of company stock valued at $140,130,047 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $530.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $254.59 and a 12-month high of $533.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.74.

Shares of Arista Networks are scheduled to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

