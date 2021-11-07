$811.15 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to post sales of $811.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.78 million to $858.00 million. First Solar reported sales of $609.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $116.31 on Thursday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.40.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

