$84.40 Million in Sales Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce sales of $84.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $85.11 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $78.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $323.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.40 million to $324.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $354.53 million, with estimates ranging from $344.75 million to $371.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.70.

NASDAQ IRTC traded down $9.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.96. 792,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,614. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

