8PAY (8PAY) Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $645,855.94 and approximately $469,597.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00086070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00083822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00100427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,570.59 or 0.07391624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,639.05 or 0.99683593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022218 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

