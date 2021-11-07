$90.16 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post sales of $90.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.80 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $57.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $330.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $336.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $410.58 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $421.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

KRNT traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $159.47. The company had a trading volume of 203,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,494. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.85. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.44 and a beta of 1.75. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $170.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

