$91.70 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce sales of $91.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.79 million and the highest is $92.60 million. comScore posted sales of $87.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $367.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $367.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $385.74 million, with estimates ranging from $382.27 million to $389.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.37 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%.

SCOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,064,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,841.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 60,676 shares of company stock worth $215,755. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCOR stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.13. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.