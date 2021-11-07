$95.46 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to post $95.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.14 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $77.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $342.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.26 million to $345.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $386.58 million, with estimates ranging from $368.89 million to $403.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

TRHC traded down $15.56 on Friday, hitting $14.20. 3,141,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,863. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $352.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

