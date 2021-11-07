9,857 Shares in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 590.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 150,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th.

