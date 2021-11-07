a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

AKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.11.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

