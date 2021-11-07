ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.02 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

