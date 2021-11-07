ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce sales of $127.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.10 million to $132.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $120.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $487.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.40 million to $501.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $567.10 million, with estimates ranging from $527.60 million to $607.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD opened at $20.02 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

