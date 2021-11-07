Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANIOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acerinox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

