ACoconut (AC) Trading Up 90.3% Over Last 7 Days

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $1.33 million and $181,785.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded up 90.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00040626 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.