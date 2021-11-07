AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

ATY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcuityAds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.99 million and a PE ratio of 24.39.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

