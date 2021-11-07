Adalta Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Adalta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 638,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $141.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.91. The company has a market cap of $164.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

