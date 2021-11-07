Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adalta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,977.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,006.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,829.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,611.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

