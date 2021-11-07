Adalta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 100.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 416,820 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,707 shares of company stock worth $8,757,319. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

