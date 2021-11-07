Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $278.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.08 and a 200-day moving average of $312.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their target price on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.95.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

