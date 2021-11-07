Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 103.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $692.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.33.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

