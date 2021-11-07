AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Raised to $35.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.34% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 926,136 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 844,562 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,174,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,168,000 after purchasing an additional 566,410 shares in the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

