Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -143.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

