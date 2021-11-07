Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $135.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $123.83 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

