Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 21,740 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 669,414 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,460. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $353.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.