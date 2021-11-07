Advisor Resource Council Takes $1.45 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,303 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

WDC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.18. 2,804,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,157. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

