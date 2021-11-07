Advisor Resource Council Takes $1.78 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.84. 4,595,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,665. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

