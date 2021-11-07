Advisor Resource Council Takes $1.98 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after acquiring an additional 406,066 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after buying an additional 873,205 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after buying an additional 2,764,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after buying an additional 282,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after buying an additional 77,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,769. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.