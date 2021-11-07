Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $198.85. 374,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,322. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.05 and a 200 day moving average of $185.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.