Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.53.

Shares of ADC opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.38. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 154.55%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

