Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACDVF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.46. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

