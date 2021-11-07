Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.56.

TSE:AC opened at C$26.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.90. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.78 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,469.15.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

