Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $534.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce $534.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $527.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $542.59 million. Air Lease posted sales of $489.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

AL traded up $6.05 on Thursday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,251. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.