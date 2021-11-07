Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.83.

APD stock traded up $8.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.31. 1,646,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.08. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after acquiring an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,015,000 after acquiring an additional 94,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,824,000 after acquiring an additional 200,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

