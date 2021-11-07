Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden Sells 4,875 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $59.35 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.23) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,494,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,178,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,683,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 499.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 557,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 501,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

