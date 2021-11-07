Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Position Increased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Aldeyra Therapeutics comprises about 1.4% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $112,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,173,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,456 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $12,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 931,972 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $9,268,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $519.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.