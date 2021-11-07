Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives C$18.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.77. 2,926,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,781. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$17.71 and a 12 month high of C$22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$648.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$548.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

