Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Down 10.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) shares traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $40.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alkami Technology traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.70. 1,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 198,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,571 shares of company stock worth $6,140,581 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

